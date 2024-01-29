The Body Deli Barbie’s are all glammed up for Fashion Week on El Paseo

The Body Deli is featuring Barbie’s own fashion show coinciding with Fashion Week El Paseo. The iconic Barbie has influenced fashion for decades and these dolls showcase an expansive and glamorous collection of her apparel with an enormous variety of stunning garments. This latest exhibit showcases a Monarch butterfly theme with over 55 vintage Ken and Barbies models doing the Catwalk Swager in top designers’ latest fashions featuring sparkling sequins, soft satin, sheer tulle, elegant gowns, swanky accessories, and exquisite hair styling. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.