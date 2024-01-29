News
Palm Desert is First City in State To Achieve Autism Certification
The city was awarded the "Certified Autism Center Designation" by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. Officials emphasized the intiative is vital as one in 36 children nationwide diagnosed with autism, according to the CDC. But Palm Desert doubled down on it’s commitment to autism awareness and being able to serve it’s community more effectively.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 29, 2024
