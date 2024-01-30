News
Southern California Edison Warns Residents Of Scammers
Officials say scammers are aiming more towards those residential customers versus those commercial customers in comparison to years past. They’re reminding neighbors, they will never demand payment or credit card info over the phone or through cash apps like Zelle or Venmo. They add that most of these scammers are targeting vulnerable residents, and tend to try and scam at the busiest hours of the day.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 30, 2024
