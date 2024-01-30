State To Introduce Two Bills For Children’s Online Safety

The state introduces two bills for children’s online safety. Attorney General Rob Bonta’s "Protecting Youth from Social Media Addiction" bill and "The California Children’s Data Privacy Act" aim to address social media addiction dangers. The bills empower parents to control online content for their children, and a default setting restricts social media notifications for kids from midnight to 6am, prioritizing mental and physical health. Bonta criticizes social media companies for prioritizing profits over children’s well-being.