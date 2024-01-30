Two Suspects Caught On Cam Stealing Mailbox in Desert Hot Springs

This was sent to our newsroom today. The video from a Desert Hot Springs neighborhood, on January 27th according to a viewer. Two people are caught on cam taking not just mail in Vista Hacienda, but the entire mailbox up from the root. They also say more mail was taken from surrounding neighborhoods in the area. Postal service says avoid leaving outgoing mail in your mailbox, don’t send cash, and request a signature for confirmation. Police are aware of the situation.