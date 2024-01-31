Firebirds Host Wranglers At Acrisure Arena

Tonight is the first of three this week, and a few familiar faces are back in the lineup. Earlier today the Seattle Kraken reassigned defenseman Ryker Evans back to the Firebirds, and earlier this week Devin Shore cleared waivers and was assigned back to the team. The Firebirds are on a five-game points streak coming off of their latest win in Texas 5-1 over the stars. The team slowly finding their groove and now find themselves in first place, a point ahead of the Tuscon Roadrunners, who will be in the Valley Saturday night. Tonight and tomorrow it’s the Calgary Wranglers, which has become a little bit of a rivalry and never an easy task. A strong, big, and physical team. Reigning American Hockey League MVP Dustin Wolf is back with the team. Last time these two teams met, Wolf was up with the flames in the NHL.