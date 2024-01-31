News
Indio Prepares For Flooding With Sandbag Distribution
From end to end of the Valley, storm preparations are underway. City officials and local residents are bracing for another unpredictable storm system that will impact many here at home and across the region. Earlier today, locals trickled in right here across from City Hall to pick up sandbags, all in an effort to make sure the entire community stays safe, ahead of another winter storm.
By: Pristine Villarreal
January 31, 2024
