Baby Giraffe Born At Living Desert Zoo
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is celebrating their newest arrival. A baby giraffe was born on the 30th, and it’s a girl! In February of 2022 the zoo announced the birth of another girl calf. The Zoo is excited about the births as part of the survival plan recommendation, which ensures the genetic sustainability and diversity of the species in human care. Giraffes are currently listed as vulnerable.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 1, 2024
