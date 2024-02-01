SoCal Weather Briefing Thursday February 1, 2024

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! A jet stream powered Pacific storm system will bring showers, t-storms, mountain snow and chilly temps to the Southwest today. A Flood Watch has been posted for much of SoCal including the Coachella Valley along with a Winter Storm Warning for area mountains above 6000-feet. The best chance for Valley rain will be between late this morning into the afternoon hours. There will be scattered showers over the Southland all of next workweek, but the best shot of seeing Valley rain will be Tuesday and Thursday of next week.