Annual Taste Of Jalisco Festival Kicks Off in Cathedral City
The event honors the sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Jalisco Mexico through culture, cuisine, music, fashion, and fun. The festivities begin tonight with the flag raising at 5pm and runs through Sunday February 4th in Downtown Cathedral City. For more information on the festival visit www.tasteofjalisco.com. Be sure to get out there and try all the fun!
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 2, 2024
