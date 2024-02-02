News
PSUSD Continues CTE Middle School Roadshows For 8th Graders
Today middle schoolers got a look at what they can venture into next when they enter high school. Palm Springs Unified Career Technical Education Amabassadors and Academy Reps continued another day of it’s middle school roadshows. These individuals gave an overview to 8th graders at Nellie Koffman of what programs are available from AVID, JROTC, and even automotive classes.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 2, 2024
