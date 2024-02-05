National
FIFA Reveals 2026 World Cup Stadium Matchups
This one is for the soccer fans. FIFA revealed who would host The World Cup Final Match in 2026. The global soccer governing body says the tournament will consist of 104 matches across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Canada, Mexico, and the US are automatically placed in the tournament. Meanwhile, the Quarterfinals will be held in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Kansas City, Missouri. The semi-finals will be held in Dallas and Atlanta.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 5, 2024
