“Forever Marilyn” Statue Will Continue To Be Lit Red For Heart Health Awareness All Of February
The 26 foot tall statue was lit up in red, raising awareness for heart disease. Across the country many participated in "Wear Red Day". The goal was to start conversations about cardiovascular health, as heart disease remains a leading cause of death for men and women. Friday local groups took part in the national day, showcasing Marilyn’s new look.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 5, 2024
