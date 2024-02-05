Orangetheory Fitness goes red, partners with the American Heart Association

In Palm Desert, Orangetheory Fitness is going red, partnering with the American Heart Association during National Heart Month. "As a fitness place we know how important it is to be cardiovascular fit," said owner Alma Smith. Smith says this is the sixth year OTF has worked with the AHA to promote heart health. "Our studio personally is going to be hosting a donation-based class for $25 to help them with that mission," she said. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for more than 928,000 deaths in 2020, according to the American Heart Association. "The American Heart Association wants people to know how important it is to get a checkup, know your numbers, know your individual risk factors," said Edith Jones-Poland, MD. Jones-Poland, says prevention is key in fighting heart disease and that lifestyle changes like a healthy diet, regular exercise, and avoiding tobacco can significantly reduce the risk. "Preventing heart disease is not smoking. Following a healthy plant-based diet," she said. "Regular activity. So, something like 20 to 30 minutes every day or 150 minutes a week." At Orangetheory Fitness, Smith says her team will continue raising awareness and raising funds for the American Heart Association. "It makes us feel great," she said. "We want to make sure that everybody knows that how important it is to exercise their heart and OTF can be one way that they can come and take care of that." This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.