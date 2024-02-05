SoCal Weather Briefing Monday February 5, 2024

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! Although those crazy rain totals will continue to accumulate to our West, the Coachella Valley will experience on-and-off showers through tomorrow. The heaviest rain totals will occur on the very West end of the Valley this afternoon while more widespread on-and-off showers will fall on Tuesday. Because of mountain runoff and possible street flooding, a Flood Watch has been posted for the Valley through tomorrow. The snow-level will decrease from 8000-feet this morning to around 5000-feet Tuesday evening. The Tram is expected to receive well over a foot of new snow by Wednesday morning. Here’s a look at a few different forecast models mapping-out when we will see rain and how much we may see.