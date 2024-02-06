Rescue From Raging Los Angeles River

An intense rescue from the raging Los Angeles river. A man rushed into the river to save his dog who had gone into the water. The fire department says the dog swam to safety, but the man couldn’t get out. Air Ops got the call and came quickly, expertly hovering over the swift current while lowering a rescuer into the river and saving the man from the rapids. Don’t worry, the dog and it’s owner are okay. The pair were reunited after the owner was treated for minor injuries.