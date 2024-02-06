Weather
SoCal Weather Briefing Tuesday February 6, 2024
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! The stalled system which brought flooding rains to our West is finally moving slowly to the East. The Coachella Valley can expected on-and-off scattered showers today with continued chilly temperatures. A Flood Watch has been posted for much of Southern California including the Valley. Also, a Winter Storm Warning continues for area mountains above 6000-feet.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 6, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...