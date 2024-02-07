News
Methadone Clinic Closes It’s Doors, Leaving Concerns For Patients
The Center’s Program Director says they’ve been under a contract with Riverside County from the moment they opened their doors. Their contract heavily funds the treatment the patients receive, but just last month, the Center received a letter from the county stating that their contract was being terminated, and to have specific documents ready to turn in by February 7th.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 7, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...