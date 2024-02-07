News

Methadone Clinic Closes It’s Doors, Leaving Concerns For Patients

The Center’s Program Director says they’ve been under a contract with Riverside County from the moment they opened their doors. Their contract heavily funds the treatment the patients receive, but just last month, the Center received a letter from the county stating that their contract was being terminated, and to have specific documents ready to turn in by February 7th.

By: Pristine Villarreal

February 7, 2024

