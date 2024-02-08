Idyllwild Arts Partnering with Stan’s Cafe To Present, “Of All The People In All The World”

Idyllwild Arts is partnering with Stan’s Cafe to present "Of All The People In All The World". The exhibit started Tuesday and will run through the 14th with a celebratory event on February 9th. The collaboration is between its students and UK-based Interactive Theatre company, Stan’s Cafe. The reception will run on the 9th from 6 to 7:30pm at the Parks Exhibition Gallery located on Idyllwild Arts stunning campus.