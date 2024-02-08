Local Author Sharing Their Experience In Book, “Rescuing Morgan”

A local author is sharing his experience on how a dog saved his life, by bringing him a love like no other. "Rescuing Morgan" it a true story that takes place here in the desert of how rescuing an abused animal changed the life of the author, Dan Perdios. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. A book signing will be hosted at Just Fabulous in Palm Springs on February 11th, from 2 to 5 pm.