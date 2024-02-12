News
College of the Desert Helps This Tax Season
Tax season can be stressful. To help assist the community, the College of the Desert, in partnership with the IRS, offers free tax filing assistance for the fifth consecutive year. Every Saturday at the Indio City Campus from 9am to 3pm, college students and community volunteers join forces to provide help. The goal this year is to surpass the previous record of 250 declarations.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 12, 2024
