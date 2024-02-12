Eisenhower Health Introduces Mobile Care Unit For Vulnerable Communities

Eisenhower Health just introduced its first mobile care unit. Monday afternoon, hospital staff members were on hand at a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome the new service to the Coachella Valley. It’s a huge step in providing care to more people across the valley as the mobile unit will focus on communities that are most vulnerable and hardest to reach. This includes the unhoused population and remote communities that don’t have access to a hospital system, especially for those in the east valley. The desert is very medically underserved with only three hospitals available for a large population. In the east valley and Desert Hot Springs, there is a significant physician shortage and lack of exam rooms. With this new mobile care unit, Eisenhower Health hopes to help eliminate that barrier, especially with the unhoused population who oftentimes has nowhere to go except for the emergency room. "You can provide more cancer screenings, you can do gynecological examinations to prevent cervical cancer, and you can do more pregnancy tests or any other type of care that requires privacy," Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-25) shared. "This is only going to be a game changer and a life changer for many of the individuals that I’ve taken care of personally in the streets and out in the desert. I know firsthand the significant changes that this mobile clinic is going to make." This mobile unit will also provide pediatric care and small procedures for infections as well as basic medical services, education and nutritional needs.