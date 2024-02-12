Entertainment Report
National Date Festival Begins Friday
Get ready, the National Date Festival will be here before we know it. The festival begins this Friday February 16th. Just a heads up, Wednesday February 21st is NBC Palm Springs and Univision Day, marking a day full of special events and activities! Some of your well-known TV personalities will be out there as well as some of the behind-the-scenes members that help make the show happen.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 12, 2024
