News
Palm Springs Police Department To Host Town Hall Series
The series will be led by police chief Andy Mills, and will aim to foster dialogue, discuss community concerns, and set priorities for the next two years. The meetings will be interactive, and attendees will be able to propose solutions and gain insights into public safety priorities. The meetings will be district-specific and run from February 26th to the 29th.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 12, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...