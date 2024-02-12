News
Red Cross Blood Drive At Oscar’s
The event happens February 16th at Oscar’s from 10am to 4pm. The American Red Cross says blood donations are vital to supporting medical prodecures and aiding patients, including those undergoing organ transplants and cancer treatment. The event also highlights updated FDA guidelines enabling more inclusivity for blood donors from the LGBTQ+ community. Donors will receive a $20 Amazon Gift Card as a token of appreciation.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 12, 2024
