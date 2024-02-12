News
Twins Reunite After 81 Years Thanks To DNA
Maurilia Chavez and Andrea Lopez were seperated when they were just 5 years old after their parents died. They’re now 90-years old. A genetic test led them to each other just before Christmas for a reunion decades in the making. While Lopez lives in Las Vegas and Chavez lives in Colorado, they’re hopeful their bond can remain. They’ve already spent countless hours on the phone since reconnecting.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 12, 2024
