Entertainment Report
Palm Springs Cultural Center Special Screening of ‘From Here To Eternity’
For more sweet plans tomorrow night, there is a Valentine’s Day screening of, "From Here to Eternity!" at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. This is the 70th Anniversary Year of the film. Donna Reed and Frank Sinatra received Oscars for their performance in the 1953 film. A posthumous Mensch Award will be given to Donna Reed, which her daughter Mary Owen will accept and speak on her mother’s career.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 13, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...