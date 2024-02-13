News
Southern California Edison Experts Train Palm Springs Fire Crews
Today, Southern California Edison met with the Palm Springs Fire Department to teach electrical safety for first responders. First responders have to think on their feet, often coming up against unknown dangers, and downed electrical lines can be deadly. SCE experts spoke about downed wires, electrical burns, how to handle a car hitting an electrical pole and other safety topics.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 13, 2024
