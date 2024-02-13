CA, US & World
Three Palm Springs Restaurants Make OpenTable’s Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants List
Love is in the air for many of those partaking in Valentine’s Day. Just in time for the day dedicated to love, OpenTable released its Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024. Three restaurants in Palm Springs made the cut. Le Vallauris, Farm and Copley’s on Palm Canyon are all ready to welcome you to a romantic dinner you won’t forget. For the full list of restaurants, click here.
By: Carmela Karcher
February 13, 2024
