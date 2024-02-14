News
Uber, Lyft Drivers Go On Strike At Palm Springs International Airport
Uber and Lyft drivers are on a one day strike. They say the ride share companies are taking a bigger percentage of their fares, even as their expenses grow. Here in the Coachella Valley, drivers say companies used to pay up to 70% of fares. But now they allege they receive only 30 to 35% of the passenger fare. Many drivers now say they need to work more hours to make ends meet.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 14, 2024
