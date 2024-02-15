Ballroom Dancers Find Home In The Coachella Valley

Curtis Collins remembers his dance instructors original thoughts, his instructors thought he had two left feet. "Don’t try to cha cha," they told him. Today he’s the one doing the teaching. Collins was a cruise ship entertainer for more than 20 years, traveling around the world on the Crystal Serenity. For more information on Collins and his dance studio, go to www.palmspringsballroom.com. This story was written and reported/contributed by Vikki Vargas.