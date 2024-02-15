News
Firebirds Look To Keep Point Streak Alive
Following Saturdays’ win against the Henderson Silver Knights, the Firebirds continue to rack up points and set the pace within their own division and conference. Ryan Jones has been added to the roster while Tucker Robertson has been reassigned to the Kansas City Mavericks following an injury several weeks ago. Both Chris Driedger and Ales Stezka have found their groove and all signs are pointing up for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 15, 2024
