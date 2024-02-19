News
Artist of the Month Presents “Media Icons”
This month at the Rancho Mirage Library, artist Louis Marler is showcasing her exhibit called "Media Icons", and includes a wide range of analog media tools like typewriters and film cameras. The art is about our lives with tech and blends both digital and traditional hand techniques and some of the typewriter collection here includes two gifted typewriters from Tom Hanks. The show is free and can be seen at the library through February 28th.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 19, 2024
