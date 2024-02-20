Modernism Week Student Projects Displayed At Palm Springs Art Museum Exhibition

Modernism Week continued today with a free special art exhibition called St. Theresa School Modernism Projects. This is the tenth anniversary of this educational program sponsored by the Palm Springs Modern Committee where 6th and 7th graders at St Theresa’s school in Palm Springs were educated about the principles of modern design and then given a tour of significant buildings designed by architect Albert Frey. His revolutionary Aluminaire House, designed in 1931, has been newly reconstructed in the parking lot of the Palm Springs Art Museum. The students then chose a Frey building to depict in either a painting or a sculptural model which were on display today. The event will take place again on Thursday from 1 to 4 pm and is free and open to the public. This story was written and reported by Kim Baldonaldo.