Weather

SoCal Weather Briefing Tuesday February 20, 2024

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! As a trough directs atmospheric river moisture over SoCal, the Coachella Valley can expect on-and-off scattered showers through early-Wednesday morning. The heaviest precipitation will continue to fall over the Inland Empire and mountains where a Flood Advisory has been posted through tomorrow morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for area mountains above 7000-feet.

By: Pristine Villarreal

February 20, 2024

