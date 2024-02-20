Weather
SoCal Weather Briefing Tuesday February 20, 2024
An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! As a trough directs atmospheric river moisture over SoCal, the Coachella Valley can expect on-and-off scattered showers through early-Wednesday morning. The heaviest precipitation will continue to fall over the Inland Empire and mountains where a Flood Advisory has been posted through tomorrow morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for area mountains above 7000-feet.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 20, 2024
