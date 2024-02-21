Tropical Storm Hilary Helpers Honored At Chamber Mix

Once Hilary made landfall here in the Valley, flooding took out roads shut down Interstate 10, and most notably displaced dozens of people in the panorama neighborhood. Feet of mud and water crashed through the Cathderal City community severely damaging homes and left 46 people needing to be rescued. In the following days, residents from all over the Valley descended into this neighborhood. Either helping shovel mud and debris out of these homes, or provide food and water to people who lost much their belongings. Many didn’t even know each other wanted to help their neighbors recover. And that’s why tonight those helpers and others who stepped up during that time be recognized for their service and commitment.