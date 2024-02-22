Public Safety
Missing Two Year-Old From Garden Grove Found In Palm Springs
A two year old girl who went missing in the Los Angeles Area has been found in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police found the abducted toddler named Harmony with her mother near a Palm Springs bus station. An Amber Alert was sent out early Wednesday morning when the child went missing from Garden Grove. Harmony’s mother, and another suspect have been arrested for kidnapping.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 22, 2024
