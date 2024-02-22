Palm Springs Welcomes First Affordable Housing Community In 14 Years

Today, Palm Springs took a step forward with the grand opening of The Monarch Apartment Homes. Initially, it was the Community Housing Opportunities Corporation, otherwise known as CHOC, that took matters into their own hands 14 years ago. Their hope was to build an environment for both families and single individuals to live at an affordable rate. "I wanted to be sure that the Coachella Valley and particularly Palm Springs got a leg up to help its citizens and its residents." Joy Silver, the Chief Strategy Officer for CHOC says. These units range from one to three bedroom apartments, costing residents anywhere from just under $500 to just over $1000 per month, depending on what each household can afford. For residents, being able to live in the same city that they work in, is a game changer. "The fact that there’s something now available that I can come back to the city and feel part of the community. I have my connection with my mountain and my people. It’s everything to me." one new resident says. Palm Springs Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein says, within this last year the city has given about two million dollars to those struggling to paying rent, hoping to avoid residents facing a homeless issue. "It takes away the fear for other residents who are afraid to have affordable housing in their community and so allows for economic integration so that those resources for all these different communities can also be used for those people who are more economically challenged." Silver adds. This new development is helping neighbors commute to work and around the Coachella Valley without having to face external issues. "With road closures and all the flooding that I won’t be trapped in I’ll be able to go down a road like Ramon Road and get to my other cities versus coming from Desert Hot Springs like an island and being trapped." one resident says. Now, the two other affordable housing developments, Aloe Palm Canyon and Vista Sunrise II are under construction, and not up for availability just yet. For more information about The Monarch Apartment Homes or to join the waitlist for the development, click the link below. https://www.palmspringsca.gov/government/departments/housing-community-development/community-development/affordable-housing-resources