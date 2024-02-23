Fans Line Up Hours Ahead Of Olivia Rodrigo Concert

Fans have been lined out since late Thursday night in front of Acrisure Arena, they’re ready for Grammy Award Winning artist Olivia Rodrigo to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. "Oh I love her yeah she’s amazing she’s just." Coxio and Je, two fans say. Fans from all around Southern California drove in early this morning to try to get tickets for opening night of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour. "Waiting as long as it takes to hopefully get tickets. Hopefully fingers crossed." Natalie Parkar, one visitor from Carlsbad says. Many fans had similar situations to Parkar and her friends who left Carlsbad at 7:30 Friday morning all in pursuit of concert tickets, "I got to see her on her first tour and it was the best night of my life and I want nothing more than to go again." Other fans, who call themselves the ‘Livies’ have camped out overnight to try to get the best seat in the house this evening. "I got here like yesterday, like night. We’ve been like taking shifts so like our friends like they’re right now getting ready. So like one of us is here like taking care of the group so like nothing goes wrong." Nicki Garcia, a fan visiting from Rancho Cucamonga says. Those with VIP seats were in a line of their own, as entering the arena through the VIP section was first come first serve. "We get like VIP merch, like first people inside the venue. So it’s kind of nice." Garcia adds. While in line and waiting for over six hours, fans got creative, hoping to create a special belated birthday present for Olivia Rodrigo herself. "We’re going around asking people if they’d like to sign for this big birthday card and a lot of them are signing which is really cool, and my cousin it was her idea to make the shape of the heart. So I’m hopefully getting it to her team." Coxio and Je say.