Inaugural Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame Luncheon Held in Rancho Mirage

The Inaugural Coachella Valley Media Hall of Fame Luncheon was held today. Over at the Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, The Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation honored journalists across the desert for their work in our communities. All local outlets were in attendance. The foundation also invited author and former executive editor for the Washington Post Marty Baron to speak about his book, "A Collision of Power, Trump, Bezos and The Washington Post".