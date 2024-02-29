News
2024 Community Legacy Awards Honorees
DAP Health’s 40 year history is defined by community volunteers like Michael Kiner. If you would like to join the community in honoring Micheal and other volunteers like him, you’re invited to attend The Steve Chase Awards on March 30th. It’s quite a party held each year at the Palm Springs Convention Center. And this year’s entertainer is Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award-winning Barry Manilow.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 29, 2024
