Crossings At Palm Desert Apartments Groundbreaking Ceremony

These new apartments are the latest construction of 176 affordable housing units by urban housing communities. 80% of the project will be rent restricted for extremely low-income and very low-income tenants. It consists of one to three bedroom units as well. City officials say it’s just another step towards the city’s commitment to facilitating affordable housing for neighbors who need it.

By: Pristine Villarreal

February 29, 2024

