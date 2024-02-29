News

Eisenhower Family Birth Center Welcomes First Leap Baby

Leaping into our hearts and history books, for the first time ever, Eisenhower Birth Center welcomed its first ever Leap baby. Parents Naomie and Dr. Kevin Wong welcomed baby Noah at 9:12 this morning. According to social security administration, the chance of being born today are one in roughly five million people worldwide. Baby and mom are both doing just fine and congrats to them!

By: Pristine Villarreal

February 29, 2024

