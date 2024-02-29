News
First Friday on El Paseo With Tons To Do
From watching the Classic Cars Cruise the 8 blocks to visiting the Body Deli to see the Fashion Week-themed Barbie Exhibition and self-guided art tours to the many galleries available to explore. Another popular gallery, Desert Wolff, just received a shipment of intricate handmade baskets from Ghana. People can take the Courtesy Carts from one location to another. First Friday takes place the first Friday of the month through May.
By: Pristine Villarreal
February 29, 2024
