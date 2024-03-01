Desert Sun Newsguild Officially On Strike

Journalists with the Desert Sun News Guild are demanding Gannett offers a fair contract to unionized journalists at the Desert Sun. They are also calling for higher wages as the cost of living continues to rise. Today, a small group of those writers on strike took to the corner of Highway 1-11 and Monterey. But the Desert Sun Newsguild is set to hold a rally Monday, March 4th at noon at the corner of Tahquitz Canyon Drive and Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.