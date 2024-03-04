News
Angel Light Academy 25th Annual Youth Leadership Conference
Angel Light Academy held its 25th Annual Youth Leadership Conference at the Van Buren Elementary School. The conference, taking place for 5 to 18 year olds, is aimed to teach leadership traits, problem solving and communication skills to local youth. ALA works with about 100 young leaders at the conference, all with the hopes of training these future leaders on how to rebuild their social-emotional health and motivation.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 4, 2024
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...