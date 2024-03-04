Desert X Art Club inspiring next generation of local artists

The perhaps next generation of great artists recently toured the Palm Springs Art Museum, gaining knowledge and inspiration at the Elrod Sculpture Garden. "It’s a good way to see the area and connect with it," said local sixth grade student London who is part of the Desert X Art Club, a learning program that takes local students to explore art across the Coachella Valley. Students in this program say field trips to places like the PSAM help develop their artistic skills while also igniting their imaginations. "I learn from it because I want to make my own pieces," said Desert X student Ronaldo. "I’m happy because I want to do it in the future." From sketches and designs to digital storytelling, fashion to photography, the Desert X Art Club is creating all kinds of opportunities in art. "We hope that we are expanding students’ ideas of what art can be, what it means to be an artist, what it means to express yourself and be creative," said Max Finerran, Desert X education producer. Finneran says Desert X hopes to instill the artistic value of the area these students’ call home. "Artists from all over the world come here to make their works about and for this place," he said. "We want students to recognize that value and recognize the value in themselves to tell their stories." The Desert X Art Club has three nine-week sessions and culminates with an end-of-the-year art show held at College of the Desert. Which could take these young artists from touring the Palm Springs Art Museum to one day being displayed there. To learn more, visit https://desertx.org/learn/education. This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.