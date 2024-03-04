News
Plaza Theatre Kicks Off Restoration Construction
The Plaza Theatre Foundation marked the beginning of the long-awaited restoration construction at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre. City officials emphasized the positive impact the theatre has on the city’s economy. The event highlighted fundraising efforts and formal partnership signing with Oak View Group. The project aims to be finished in 2025, and will be the home of live performances, film premieres and community events.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 4, 2024
