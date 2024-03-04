Warburton’s 14th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Shatters Records

The event was able to raise $5.4 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, breaking their previous records. The 4-day event at JW Marriot Desert Hot Springs Resort featured star-studded attendance, including 75 stars, songwriters, and rock legends. A weekend of golf and unique music events made a significant impact for a great cause with total funds raised for St. Jude now exceeding $31.9 million. For more information on St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and their ongoing efforts visit www.cure4kids.org.