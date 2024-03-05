News
CA Voters Decide Fate Of Prop 1 — Measure Could Revamp State’s Mental Health System
California Voters are also getting the opportunity to decide the fate of Proposition One. The two-part initiative is aimed at overhauling the state’s Mental Health System. It would provide 6.4 billion dollars for treatment facilities and housing to combat the states homeless crisis. Groups who oppose the measure say the proposition could threaten already-existing mental health programs in their countries.
By: Pristine Villarreal
March 5, 2024
